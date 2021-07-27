Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 July 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1803.. Euro moves narrowly in quiet Asian morning after y'day's intra-day relatively strong rise from 1.1764 (Asia) to 1.1817 in NY.

Although the euro moved initially sideways in Asia on Mon, buying interest at 1.1764 lifted price n euro climbed to 1.1800 in early European trading. Despite an intra-day brief drop to 1.1768 on downbeat German Ifo data, buyers emerged n pushed price to 1.1800. The pair later caught a bid in NY at 1.1780 n hit session highs of 1.1817 due to broad-based USD's weakness. Expect choppy sideways swings to continue in Europe, bids are noted at 1.1800-1.1790 with some stops touted below 1.1780 while offers are tipped at 1.1815/25 with stops reported above 1.1830.

Eco. data is pretty thin today with Italy's trade balance being the only data due out.