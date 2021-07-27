Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 27 July 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1803.. Euro moves narrowly in quiet Asian morning after y'day's intra-day relatively strong rise from 1.1764 (Asia) to 1.1817 in NY.
Although the euro moved initially sideways in Asia on Mon, buying interest at 1.1764 lifted price n euro climbed to 1.1800 in early European trading. Despite an intra-day brief drop to 1.1768 on downbeat German Ifo data, buyers emerged n pushed price to 1.1800. The pair later caught a bid in NY at 1.1780 n hit session highs of 1.1817 due to broad-based USD's weakness. Expect choppy sideways swings to continue in Europe, bids are noted at 1.1800-1.1790 with some stops touted below 1.1780 while offers are tipped at 1.1815/25 with stops reported above 1.1830.
Eco. data is pretty thin today with Italy's trade balance being the only data due out.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
