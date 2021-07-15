Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 15 July 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1833.. Euro trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning after yesterday's rally from 1.1773 (Asia) to 1.1838 in New York session due to broad-based USD's weakness on selloff in U.S. yields n J. Powell's dovish testimony.
As said yesterday's rebound after re-testing Tuesday's 3-month trough of 1.1773 suggests recent decline has made a temp. low, consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement towards 1.1881, however, reckon last week's top at 1.1894 (Tuesday) would cap upside n yield retreat later today or tomorrow.
Whilst trading from long side is preferred, position takers are recommended to sell euro on rally for re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) later this month. Bids are noted at 1.1825/15 with stops touted below 1.1800 while offers are tipped at 1.1835/40 with stops above 1.1855.
Eco. calendar is pretty light with Italy's CPI being the only data due out. ECB members Elderson n McCaul will appear at a public hearing in Frankfurt at 10:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation above 1.1800 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses, consolidating the recent recovery above 1.1800, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid worsening market mood. Covid concerns, China’s growth slowdown spook investors, lift the US dollar. More Powell, US data awaited.
GBP/USD pares weekly losses above 1.3800, UK jobs, PM Johnson eyed
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low but remains pressure below 1.3850. Brexit woes remain on the table. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell testimony 2.0, UK PM Johnson’s speech join the watcher’s list.
Gold clings to key SMA on its way to $1,845
Gold seesaws around the monthly top above $1820, as bulls battle the key hurdle to the north. DXY seesaws amid reflation fears, covid woes and Powell’s testimony. Powell testimony 2.0, virus updates and second-tier US data will be the key.
DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194. The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend. A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally