Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 July 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1833.. Euro trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning after yesterday's rally from 1.1773 (Asia) to 1.1838 in New York session due to broad-based USD's weakness on selloff in U.S. yields n J. Powell's dovish testimony.

As said yesterday's rebound after re-testing Tuesday's 3-month trough of 1.1773 suggests recent decline has made a temp. low, consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement towards 1.1881, however, reckon last week's top at 1.1894 (Tuesday) would cap upside n yield retreat later today or tomorrow.

Whilst trading from long side is preferred, position takers are recommended to sell euro on rally for re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) later this month. Bids are noted at 1.1825/15 with stops touted below 1.1800 while offers are tipped at 1.1835/40 with stops above 1.1855.

Eco. calendar is pretty light with Italy's CPI being the only data due out. ECB members Elderson n McCaul will appear at a public hearing in Frankfurt at 10:00GMT.