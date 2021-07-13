Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
Update Time: 12 July 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1874. Euro trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Fri's gain from 1.1826 (Europe) to 1.1881 due to broad-based USD's weakness (except vs yen) as rebound in global stocks boosted risk appetite.
As the rally from Wed's 3-month trough of 1.1782 signals recent downtrend has made a temporary low, consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test of last week's 1.1894 high (Tue), above would extend gain to 1.1909/11 but o/bot condition should cap price at 1.1940/44.
Order book is fairly light with some bids noted at 1.1860/55 with stops below there, more stops are reported below 1.1825. Offers are tipped at 1.1880/85 with stops above 1.1900.
No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries, however, we have Eurogroup meeting in Brussels today where ECB President Lagarde and ECB Board member Panetta will attend the meeting. ECB VP de Guindos will lecture at a virtual lecture "ECB and the future of monetary policy" in Frankfurt at 09:00GMT.
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 on ECB's tapering expectations
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900, looking to break its four-day consolidative stint above 1.1850. The euro gains amid optimism on ECB's tapering expectations. The US dollar index remains steady below the 13-week high. German/ US CPI awaited.
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.3900 as USD catches a fresh bid
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3900 as the US dollar attempts a bounce. UK retailers report record Q2 growth, NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI become the key catalysts.
Gold pares gains above $1,800 on USD rebound
Gold’s recovery lack follow-through around $1,810 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The market’s sentiment remains mildly optimistic, backing the gold buyers. However, the recent uptick in the US dollar seems to test the metal’s upside momentum. US CPI-eyed.
Filecoin bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price is currently trading around the $52.55 crucial support level, which can make or break the altcoin. A bounce from this floor could propel FIL to $66.35. If the $35.36 support barrier is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.