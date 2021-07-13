Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 12 July 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1874. Euro trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning after Fri's gain from 1.1826 (Europe) to 1.1881 due to broad-based USD's weakness (except vs yen) as rebound in global stocks boosted risk appetite.

As the rally from Wed's 3-month trough of 1.1782 signals recent downtrend has made a temporary low, consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test of last week's 1.1894 high (Tue), above would extend gain to 1.1909/11 but o/bot condition should cap price at 1.1940/44.

Order book is fairly light with some bids noted at 1.1860/55 with stops below there, more stops are reported below 1.1825. Offers are tipped at 1.1880/85 with stops above 1.1900.

No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries, however, we have Eurogroup meeting in Brussels today where ECB President Lagarde and ECB Board member Panetta will attend the meeting. ECB VP de Guindos will lecture at a virtual lecture "ECB and the future of monetary policy" in Frankfurt at 09:00GMT.