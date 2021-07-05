Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 05 July 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1853. Euro trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning with a soft bias after staging a strong bounce from Fri's 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1808 in post-NFP New York morning to 1.1874 on short covering.

As said rebound from 1.1808 signals recent decline has made a temp. low, range trading with mild upside bias remains for a minor correction towards 1.1884 b4 prospect of a retreat.

Order board is fairly thin on Mon with offers tipped at 1.1870/75 with stops above 1.1885 while some bids are noted at 1.1845/35 n more below with stop below 1.1800.

Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to services PMI for Germany n EU n then EU's sentix data.

A number of ECB officials are scheduled to speak, ECB President Lagarde will appear in a panel discussion at an event. As U.S. market is closed for market holiday, trading will quieten down in European afternoon.