Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 05 July 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1853. Euro trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning with a soft bias after staging a strong bounce from Fri's 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1808 in post-NFP New York morning to 1.1874 on short covering.
As said rebound from 1.1808 signals recent decline has made a temp. low, range trading with mild upside bias remains for a minor correction towards 1.1884 b4 prospect of a retreat.
Order board is fairly thin on Mon with offers tipped at 1.1870/75 with stops above 1.1885 while some bids are noted at 1.1845/35 n more below with stop below 1.1800.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to services PMI for Germany n EU n then EU's sentix data.
A number of ECB officials are scheduled to speak, ECB President Lagarde will appear in a panel discussion at an event. As U.S. market is closed for market holiday, trading will quieten down in European afternoon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
