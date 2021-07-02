Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 02 July 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1843.. The single currency remains on the back foot in subdued Asian morning after price fell again in NY morning fm 1.1884 to 1.1841 following intra-day short-covering rebound fm European 11-week trough of 1.1838.

Although traders are reluctant to push euro lower ahead of European open, euro's recent decline should resume ahead of release of key U.S. jobs data which are expected to be upbeat, so European traders will test euro's downside side b4 NY market opens. Offers are tipped at 1.1860/70 with stops abv 1.1885/90 while some bids (profit taking) are touted at 1.1840-30 with stops below there.

On the data front, we have France's budge balance n then EU's producer prices. A number of ECB officials are scheduled to speak in European session, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB President Lagarde will speak at ab economic forum at 12:30GMT.