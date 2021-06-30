Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 30 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1905.. Euro pares Tuesday's decline n inches higher in tandem with cable in relatively quiet Asian morning. Although price remained on the defensive in Asia yesterday n fell in European morning due to renewed USD's strength, price later tumbled to 1.1879 in NY morning but selloff in U.S. yields lifted price to 1.1911.
As the decline from 1.1975 (Friday) to 1.1879 yesterday signals correction from June's 1.1848 bottoms has ended, downside bias remains for re-test of said sup, however, loss of momentum would keep price above 1.1804.
Offers are tipped at 1.1815/20 with stops above 1.1945 while bids are noted at 1.1885/80 with stops 1.1875 n more below 1.1845.
On the data front, the euro area countries will release a raft of eco. data, please refer to our page for details. ECB member Centeno will speak at a parliamentary committee in Portugal at 09:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.1900 amid steady USD, Eurozone data eyed
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto the gains as it keeps dwindling near 1.1900. The euro gains some ground on upbeat economic data, German data eyed. Delta covid strain concerns underpin the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 following mixed UK data. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan. US ADP Employment Change awaited.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.