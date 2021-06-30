Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1905.. Euro pares Tuesday's decline n inches higher in tandem with cable in relatively quiet Asian morning. Although price remained on the defensive in Asia yesterday n fell in European morning due to renewed USD's strength, price later tumbled to 1.1879 in NY morning but selloff in U.S. yields lifted price to 1.1911.

As the decline from 1.1975 (Friday) to 1.1879 yesterday signals correction from June's 1.1848 bottoms has ended, downside bias remains for re-test of said sup, however, loss of momentum would keep price above 1.1804.

Offers are tipped at 1.1815/20 with stops above 1.1945 while bids are noted at 1.1885/80 with stops 1.1875 n more below 1.1845.

On the data front, the euro area countries will release a raft of eco. data, please refer to our page for details. ECB member Centeno will speak at a parliamentary committee in Portugal at 09:00GMT.