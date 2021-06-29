Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1914.. Euro trades narrowly but with a soft bias in Asia after Monday's roller-coaster ride. Despite staging a rebound from 1.1921 (Asia) to 1.1944 in Europe, price fell to session lows of 1.1903 before staging a rebound as an intra-day decline in US yields triggered short-covering.

As the decline from 1.1975 (Fri) to 1.1903 suggests correction from June's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has possibly ended, downside bias remains for weakness to 1.1882 where a break there would bring re-test of 1.1848.

Offers are tipped at 1.1935/40 with stops above 1.1950 while bids are noted at 1.1905/00 with stops below there n more stops are touted below 1.1880.

On the data front, the euro area countries will release a slew of data, please refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to EU's business climate n economic sentiment at 09:00GMT. ECB President Lagarde will speak at the Brussels Economic Forum 2021 at 10:00GMT n later 13:40 GMT.