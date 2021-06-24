Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 24 Jun 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1924.. Despite extending erratic rise from last Fri's 9-week trough at 1.1848 to 1.1969 in New York morning yesterday on continued USD's weakness after soft U.S. data, euro erased intra-day rise from 1.1911 (Europe) following hawkish comments by Fed officials (see earlier update) and fell to 1.1920 in late New York.

As euro's retreat from 1.1969 suggests correction from 1.1848 has possibly ended, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1911 would add credence to this view n yield weakness to 1.1882 but reckon 1.1848 would hold today.

Offers are tipped at 1.1940/50 with stop above 1.1970 while some bids are noted at 1.1915/10 with stops below 1.1900.

On the data front, pay attention to release of key German Ifo business climate and current expectations for June at 08:00GMT, market is expecting upbeat readings which may briefly lift the euro. We also have ECB's Panetta n Schnabel scheduled to speak (refer to EI page for details).