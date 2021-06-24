Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Jun 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1924.. Despite extending erratic rise from last Fri's 9-week trough at 1.1848 to 1.1969 in New York morning yesterday on continued USD's weakness after soft U.S. data, euro erased intra-day rise from 1.1911 (Europe) following hawkish comments by Fed officials (see earlier update) and fell to 1.1920 in late New York.
As euro's retreat from 1.1969 suggests correction from 1.1848 has possibly ended, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1911 would add credence to this view n yield weakness to 1.1882 but reckon 1.1848 would hold today.
Offers are tipped at 1.1940/50 with stop above 1.1970 while some bids are noted at 1.1915/10 with stops below 1.1900.
On the data front, pay attention to release of key German Ifo business climate and current expectations for June at 08:00GMT, market is expecting upbeat readings which may briefly lift the euro. We also have ECB's Panetta n Schnabel scheduled to speak (refer to EI page for details).
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1950 on firmer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.1950 as the US dollar holds the higher ground amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. Eyes on German IFO Survey after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD pauses first weekly run-up in four below 1.4000 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
BoE Preview: Cautiously hawkish, hints on tightening?
The BOE will likely maintain its policy unchanged, focus on future moves. Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave the central bank after this meeting. GBP/USD could advance toward the 1.4100 figure on a hawkish BOE.