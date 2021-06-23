Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 23 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1926.. Despite intra-day rally from European low of 1.1882 yesterday n subsequent firm break of 1.1921/25 res to 1.1952 due to broad-based usd's weakness after dovish testimony by Fed's J. Powell, the single currency pared Tuesday's gain n retreated in Asian morning to 1.1191.
As said yesterday's rise signals recent decline has made a temp. low at Fri's 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1848, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for a stronger retrace. to 1.1980/85 but a loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 1.2009 n yield decline later today.
Bids are noted at 1.1920/10 with stops below 1.1900 n more below 1.1880 while offers are tipped at 1.1950/55 with some stops touted above there.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to Germany n EU's Markit mfg n services PMIs, if actual readings come in stronger than street forecasts, euro will move marginally higher, if they are weaker than forecasts, then expect renewed selling to emerge. ECB Vice President de Guindos will speak at an economic forum at 07:30GMT n ECB President Lagarde will deliver a pre-recorded video message in an event at 16:00GMT.
