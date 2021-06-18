Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 18 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1918.. The single currency is nursing loss in quiet Asian morning after yesterday's selloff to a 2-month low of 1.1983 near New York midday and our intra-day short-term buy strategy in anticipation of a short-covering rebound was like catching a 'falling' knife as the euro's recovery was both rapid and short-lived.
Intra-day sideways move suggests consolidation would continue until European open and as long as Thursday's New York high at 1.1950 holds, euro is en route to next daily downside obj. at 1.1868, however, o/sold condition should keep the pair above 1.1812 and risk has increased for a short-covering rebound to occur ahead of the weekend.
Offers are tipped at 1.1940/50 and more above with stops touted above 1.2010 while bids are noted at 1.1900-1.1890 with some stops below there.
On the eco. data front, we have Germany's producer price n then EU's current account. EU Eco. Ministers will meet today n we have ECB's de Gunidos and de Cos scheduled to speak.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1900 as US dollar bulls take a breather
EUR/USD attempts a bounce above 1.1900, recovering from two-month lows amid a light docket. US dollar steps back on the way to the highest weekly gains since September 2020. US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes.
GBP/USD remains poised to break 1.3900 ahead of UK data
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3900 ahead of UK Retail Sales. Uptick in US treasury yields underpins the US dollar demand. The pair broke the consolidating range of 1.4100-1.4220 on Monday and continued to skid lower.
GBP/USD remains poised to break 1.3900 ahead of UK data
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3900 ahead of UK Retail Sales. Uptick in US treasury yields underpins the US dollar demand. The pair broke the consolidating range of 1.4100-1.4220 on Monday and continued to skid lower.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.