Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1918.. The single currency is nursing loss in quiet Asian morning after yesterday's selloff to a 2-month low of 1.1983 near New York midday and our intra-day short-term buy strategy in anticipation of a short-covering rebound was like catching a 'falling' knife as the euro's recovery was both rapid and short-lived.

Intra-day sideways move suggests consolidation would continue until European open and as long as Thursday's New York high at 1.1950 holds, euro is en route to next daily downside obj. at 1.1868, however, o/sold condition should keep the pair above 1.1812 and risk has increased for a short-covering rebound to occur ahead of the weekend.

Offers are tipped at 1.1940/50 and more above with stops touted above 1.2010 while bids are noted at 1.1900-1.1890 with some stops below there.

On the eco. data front, we have Germany's producer price n then EU's current account. EU Eco. Ministers will meet today n we have ECB's de Gunidos and de Cos scheduled to speak.