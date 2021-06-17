Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 17 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2004.. Euro is nursing Wednesday's huge losses vs USD, yen n sterling in Asia after extending marginal weakness below post-FOMC low at 1.1995 to a fresh 5-week trough of 1.1985, however, profit-taking lifted the pair, suggesting range trading is in store until European open.

Having said that, as Wednesday's selloff below previous June's 1.2093 low to 1.1985 confirms recent erratic fall from 1.2266 (May) has once again resumed, further weakness to 1.1919 (61.8% r of 1.1705-1.2266) is not envisaged. Therefore, selling euro on recovery is the way to go.

Order board is pretty thin, some offers are tipped at 1.2020/30 with stops above 1.2050 while some bids are touted at 1.1990/85 with stops below 1.1980.

On the data front, we have a slew of data from euro area countries plus some ECB members scheduled to speak during the day, pls refer to our EI page for details. There is a Eurogroup meeting today and ECB President Lagarde will particiapte in that meeting too.