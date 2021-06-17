Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 17 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2004.. Euro is nursing Wednesday's huge losses vs USD, yen n sterling in Asia after extending marginal weakness below post-FOMC low at 1.1995 to a fresh 5-week trough of 1.1985, however, profit-taking lifted the pair, suggesting range trading is in store until European open.
Having said that, as Wednesday's selloff below previous June's 1.2093 low to 1.1985 confirms recent erratic fall from 1.2266 (May) has once again resumed, further weakness to 1.1919 (61.8% r of 1.1705-1.2266) is not envisaged. Therefore, selling euro on recovery is the way to go.
Order board is pretty thin, some offers are tipped at 1.2020/30 with stops above 1.2050 while some bids are touted at 1.1990/85 with stops below 1.1980.
On the data front, we have a slew of data from euro area countries plus some ECB members scheduled to speak during the day, pls refer to our EI page for details. There is a Eurogroup meeting today and ECB President Lagarde will particiapte in that meeting too.
EUR/USD steadies around 1.2000 post-Fed amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.2000, struggling to extend the recovery from monthly lows. US Treasury yields and the dollar consolidate recent gains as markets recheck Fed-led blow. The greenback shrugs off the US infrastructure stimulus updates. Eurozone CPI and US data eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check below 1.4000. The pair accumulated heavy losses after the Fed’s hawkish view lifted the demand for the greenback. Delayed UK economic reopening and Brexit chaos undermine the pound.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.