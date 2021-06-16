Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 16 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2118.. Euro is in holding pattern after staging a rebound from Friday's near 4-week trough of 1.2093 to 1.2148 (Europe) yesterday after tripping stops above 1.2130, however, renewed selling quickly emerged and knocked price back down to 1.2102 in New York morning but soft US data lifted price to 1.2130.
Expect sideways swings above 1.2093 to continue as traders are likely to keep their powder dry ahead of FOMC announcement and then post-FOMC news conference. As Fri's break of prev. June's 1.2105 low to 1.2093 confirms recent decline from 2021 peak at 1.2266 has resumed, downside bias remains for weakness towards next chart obj. at 1.2052, below would pressure price towards 1.1987 'later'.
Offers are tipped at 1.2130/40 with stops touted above 1.2150 while bids are noted at 1.2100-90 with stops below there.
The only eco. data due out today is EU Q1 labour costs. We also have ECB's Elderson and de Gunindos speaking at 08:30GMT and 09:00GMT respectively.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data in New York morning (please refer to our EI page for details) which are likely to be ignored until FOMC announcemnet.
