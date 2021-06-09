Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 09 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2181. Euro trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning after swings sideways in directionless Tuesday's session.
As the early rally from Friday's near 3-week trough of 1.2105 to 1.2201 (Monday) suggests recent correction from May's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has possibly ended, as long as 1.2145 (Monday low) holds, consolidation with upside bias remains, however, traders are keeping their powder dry ahead of Thursday's key ECB monetary policy announcement and US inflation data.
Bids are noted at 1.2170-65 n more below with stops touted below 1.2145 and offers are tipped at 1.2195/00 with stop above 1.2205.
On the data front, Germany will release exports, imports, trade n current balance at 06:00GMT.
We have ECB member de Cos speaking at an economic forum as well as Germany's FinMin Scholz and Economy Minister Altmaier speaking at 11:15GMT n 14:40GMT respectively.
