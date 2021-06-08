EUR/USD - 1.2184.. Euro trades narrowly but with a soft undertone in Asia as intra-day rebound in usd/yen led to broad-based usd's firmness, suggesting sideways swings are in store until European open.



As the rally on Friday from 1.2105 to 1.2185, then 1.2201 (New York) on Monday suggests recent correction from May's 1.2266 peak has possibly ended, consolidation with upside bias remains for further gain.

Bids are noted at 1.2185/80 n more below with stops below Monday's 1.2145 low while offers are tipped at 1.2200/10 with stop touted above there.



The euro area countries will release a slew of economic data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to Germany's ZEW economic sentiment n current conditions as well as the same from the EU n EU revised GDP (all due out at 09:00GMT), if actual readings come in better than street forecast, then the single currency will rise against the greenback. We also have ECB board member de Cos n Fernandez-Bollo speaking in European session.

