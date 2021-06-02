Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 02 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2224. Euro pares Tuesday's decline from 1.2254 to 1.2212 in volatile New York session and inches higher to 1.2226 in Asia, suggesting range trading is in store until European open.
As said fall from 1.2254 suggests further volatile swings below last Tuesday's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 would continue with a downside bias, below 1.2204 would pressure price to 1.2184, then 1.2161/62 but reckon last week's low at 1.2133 (Friday) should remain intact.
Offers are tipped at 1.2230/40 with stops above 1.2270 while bids are noted at 1.2215/10 with stops touted below 1.2200.
On the data front, Germany will kick off with retail sales, then France's budget balance n later EU's producer prices. We have ECB's Elderson, ECB's Weidmann speaking later today and ECB President Lagarde will make a speech when she accepts a prize award, please refer to our EI page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.2200 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD drops toward 1.2200 amid an uptick in the US Treasury yields. US dollar holds onto recent gains amid higher yields, strong ISM Manufacturing PMI and covid concerns. German data and Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears likely to challenge 1.4120 on negative price-RSI divergence
GBP/USD trades cautiously above 1.4150 on Wednesday. The pair licks its wound after falling sharply from the highs of 1.4248 in the previous session. Negative divergence in momentum oscillator throws caution on aggressive bids.
Gold slips beneath $1,900 on US dollar rebound
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day despite a recent bounce-off intraday low, 0.17% on a day around $1,897 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.