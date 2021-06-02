Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 02 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2224. Euro pares Tuesday's decline from 1.2254 to 1.2212 in volatile New York session and inches higher to 1.2226 in Asia, suggesting range trading is in store until European open.

As said fall from 1.2254 suggests further volatile swings below last Tuesday's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 would continue with a downside bias, below 1.2204 would pressure price to 1.2184, then 1.2161/62 but reckon last week's low at 1.2133 (Friday) should remain intact.

Offers are tipped at 1.2230/40 with stops above 1.2270 while bids are noted at 1.2215/10 with stops touted below 1.2200.

On the data front, Germany will kick off with retail sales, then France's budget balance n later EU's producer prices. We have ECB's Elderson, ECB's Weidmann speaking later today and ECB President Lagarde will make a speech when she accepts a prize award, please refer to our EI page for details.