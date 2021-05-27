Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 May 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2179. The single currency gains no respite in early Asian trading after getting bashed on a double whammy in Wednesday's session. Price met renewed selling in Asia yesterday at 1.2262 n fell in Europe after dovish comments by ECB's Panetta. Despite a short-covering bounce from 1.2218 to 1.2240 in New York morning, intra-day bounce in US yields knocked price to session lows of 1.2183.

Present break of said Wednesday's low of renewed USD's strength strongly suggests recent up move has made a top at Tuesday's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266, a daily close below 1.2161 sups would bode ill for the euro n yield further weakness to 1.2104/07 later.

Offers are tipped at 1.2195/00 with some stops above 1.2220 whole bids are noted at 1.2170/60 with stops reported below there.

On the data front, we have German Gfk consumer confidence n then Italy's bus. n consumer confidence.

We also have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for details.