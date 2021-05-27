Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 27 May 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2179. The single currency gains no respite in early Asian trading after getting bashed on a double whammy in Wednesday's session. Price met renewed selling in Asia yesterday at 1.2262 n fell in Europe after dovish comments by ECB's Panetta. Despite a short-covering bounce from 1.2218 to 1.2240 in New York morning, intra-day bounce in US yields knocked price to session lows of 1.2183.
Present break of said Wednesday's low of renewed USD's strength strongly suggests recent up move has made a top at Tuesday's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266, a daily close below 1.2161 sups would bode ill for the euro n yield further weakness to 1.2104/07 later.
Offers are tipped at 1.2195/00 with some stops above 1.2220 whole bids are noted at 1.2170/60 with stops reported below there.
On the data front, we have German Gfk consumer confidence n then Italy's bus. n consumer confidence.
We also have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
