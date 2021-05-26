Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 26 May 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2244.. Euro is in holding pattern after hitting a fresh 4-1/2 month peak of 1.2266 shortly after New York open n despite intra-day pullback to 1.2227 on profit taking, price rebounded due to falling U.S. yields.

Current price action suggests as long as said New York low holds, recent upmove would head to projected target at 1.2280/90, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below minor daily res at 1.2309 n yield a long-overdue correction.

Bids are noted at 1.2240-30 with stops touted below 1.2220 while offers are tipped at 1.2260/65 with stops above 1.2270.

On the eco. data front, the only indicators due out are France's consumer confidence and business climate, however, pay attention to speeches by a number of ECB officials in European session, please refer to our EI page for details.