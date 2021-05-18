Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 May 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2163.. Euro caught a small bid in Asian morning due to renewed USD's weakness n briefly penetrated Monday's 1.2168 high (Europe) to 1.2169, however, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking.

Outlook remains supportive for re-test of last Tuesday's fresh 10-week peak of 1.2181 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum is likely to limit upside to 1.2200/10 and reckon daily pivotal res at 1.2242 (Feb) should hold.

Bids are noted at 1.2150/45 n more below with stops below 1.2125 while offers are tipped at 1.2175/80 with stops above 1.2185. more stops are touted above 1.2200.

We have data dump in the euro area countries (pls refer to our EI page for details) n pay particular attention to EU Q1 GDP, a stronger-than-expected market forecast would give euro bulls reason to buy the single currency.

We have EU financial ministers' meeting n ECB President Lagarde will speak at an educational forum at 14:00GMT.