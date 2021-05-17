Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 17 May 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2132.. Euro pares initial marginal gain above Friday's 1.2147 (New York) high to 1.2151 just ahead of Asian open on profit taking and slipped back to 1.2130.

As early strong rebound from 1.2052 (Thursday) signals correction from Tuesday's fresh 10-week high at 1.2181 has possibly ended, consolidation is seen and above 1.2151/52 would bode well for the single currency to head back towards 1.2181, break would extend recent upmove to 1.2200/10.

Therefore, buying euro on pullback for re-test of 1.2181 is favoured.

Order board is pretty thin in Asia on Mon with offers tipped at 1.2150/55 n more above with stops above 1.2185 while bids are noted at 1.2130/20 with stops below 1.2100.

The only eco. data due out is Italay's CPI n Bubs monthly report.