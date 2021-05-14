Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 14 May 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2083.. Euro is in holding pattern after extending decline from Tuesday's fresh 10-week high of 1.2181 to a 6-day low of 1.2052 (Europe), however, intra-day retreat on U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year hit fresh 1-month high of 1.707%, circa 1.657%) on broad-based rebound in U.S. stocks triggered short covering n the pair rebounded to 1.2099 in New York morning b4 moving sideways.

Although recovery from 1.2052 suggests temporary low is in place and further sideways swings are likely to continue in European morning, the outlook remains bearish for weakness to 1.2015/20, loss of downward momentum should keep price above 1.1987 (May low).

Offers are tipped at 1.2095/05 with stops reported above 1.215 while some bids are noted at 1.2065/55 with stops below 1.2050.

After Thursday's closure of many European centre for market holiday, trading in Europe will be back to normality, however, no eco. data is due out from the euro area countries. Having said that, pay attention to release of minutes last ECB's meeting at 11:30GMT as dovish minutes will spark another round of euro selling.