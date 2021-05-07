Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 07 May 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.12.. Despite initial brief break of o/n New York low at 109.01 to 108.94 on stop hunting, renewed buying above this week's low at 108.90 quickly lifted the pair to 109.18, suggesting the choppy swings inside Monday's 109.69-108.90 broad range would continue, a least, until release of monthly blockbuster U.S. NFP data.
As market is anticipating a robust U.S. jobs report, trading from long side into the figure is still recommended.
Bids are noted at 108.95/90 with stop touted below 108.85 while offers are tipped at 109.35/45 with stop above 109.70 n a mixture of stops n option defense are reported at 110.00/05.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data later today (please refer to our EI page for details) but all eyes are on NFP and unemployment rate.
