Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 03 May 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2022.. Euro remains on the defensive in holiday-thin Asian trading after Friday's selloff from 1.2127 (Asia) to as low as 1.2017 near New York close as upbeat U.S. data triggered broad-based short covering in the greenback.

Intra-day retreat after initial recovery to 1.2035 (New Zealand) suggests decline from Thur's fresh 8-week peak is en route towards chart obj. at 1.1994 where a daily close below there would pressure price towards 1.1948 later this week. Therefore, trading the single currency from short side is the way to go.

Order board is pretty thin on this Monday with some offers tipped at 1.2035/45 with stops above 1.2060 while bids are touted at 1.2015/05 with stops reported below 1.1990.

Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, Germany will kick off with retail sales, then Italy's Markit mfg PMI, the same from France, Germany n the EU. If actual readings in Germany n the EU come in weaker than street forecasts, then one can expect further euro selling in European morning.