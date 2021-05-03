Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 03 May 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2022.. Euro remains on the defensive in holiday-thin Asian trading after Friday's selloff from 1.2127 (Asia) to as low as 1.2017 near New York close as upbeat U.S. data triggered broad-based short covering in the greenback.
Intra-day retreat after initial recovery to 1.2035 (New Zealand) suggests decline from Thur's fresh 8-week peak is en route towards chart obj. at 1.1994 where a daily close below there would pressure price towards 1.1948 later this week. Therefore, trading the single currency from short side is the way to go.
Order board is pretty thin on this Monday with some offers tipped at 1.2035/45 with stops above 1.2060 while bids are touted at 1.2015/05 with stops reported below 1.1990.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, Germany will kick off with retail sales, then Italy's Markit mfg PMI, the same from France, Germany n the EU. If actual readings in Germany n the EU come in weaker than street forecasts, then one can expect further euro selling in European morning.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Dogecoin bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum. Two consecutive lower highs with a lower low would confirm a shift in trend.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?