Update Time: 30 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2119.. Euro is in a holding pattern after hitting a fresh 8-week peak of 1.2149 initially on Thursday and despite intra-day retreat to 1.2103 in NY morning on profit-taking, subsequent rebound suggests mild upside remains for marginal gain before the prospect of a much-needed correction of up move from 1.1705 (Mar) due to loss of upward momentum.
In view of the above analysis, intra-day players can buy euro for gain to 1.2160/70 while day traders can sell for a retracement to 1.2100/05, a daily close below there would head back towards 1.2057 early next week.
Bids are noted at 1.2110/05 with stops below 1.2090 while offers are tipped at 1.2135/45 with stops above 1.2150.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. pay attention to Germany's Q1 GDP, then the same from the EU, if the readings come in stronger than street forecast, then euro bulls will push the single currency higher.
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2100 amid firmer yields, ahead of German, EZ GDP
EUR/USD holds lower ground above 1.2100, heading into Friday’s European session. Although higher US Treasury yields underpin the dollar, a cautious tone ahead of preliminary Q1 GDPs from Germany and Eurozone also add to the weight on the spot.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3950 amid subdued US dollar
GBP/USD is trading in a relatively tight range for the past two sessions. US dollar index trades near multi-month lows above 90.60. Risk-aversion weighs upon the sterling. The pair lost its sheen in the New York session after the release of upbeat US Q1 GDP data, which stood at 6.4%.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
NIO slides below $40 ahead of Q1 results
After starting the day near Wednesday's closing level at $41.50, NIO shares lost traction and dropped to a fresh weekly low of $38.73 before going into a consolidation phase. As investors await first-quarter earnings figures that will be unveiled after the closing bell, NIO trades at $39.40, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.