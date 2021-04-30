Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2119.. Euro is in a holding pattern after hitting a fresh 8-week peak of 1.2149 initially on Thursday and despite intra-day retreat to 1.2103 in NY morning on profit-taking, subsequent rebound suggests mild upside remains for marginal gain before the prospect of a much-needed correction of up move from 1.1705 (Mar) due to loss of upward momentum.

In view of the above analysis, intra-day players can buy euro for gain to 1.2160/70 while day traders can sell for a retracement to 1.2100/05, a daily close below there would head back towards 1.2057 early next week.

Bids are noted at 1.2110/05 with stops below 1.2090 while offers are tipped at 1.2135/45 with stops above 1.2150.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. pay attention to Germany's Q1 GDP, then the same from the EU, if the readings come in stronger than street forecast, then euro bulls will push the single currency higher.