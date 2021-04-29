Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 29 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2137.. Euro pares intra-day gain in Asia on profit-taking after an initial break of Wed's post-FOMC high at 1.2134 to a fresh 8-week peak of 1.2149.
As yesterday's break of Monday's 1.2116 high (now sup) signals recent up move has once again resumed, gain to 1.2170/80 can't be ruled out later today, however, near term loss of upward momentum should cap the price at 1.2200, and risk has increased for a much-needed minor correction to occur.
Bids are noted at 1.2120/10 with some stops below 1.2100 while offers are tipped at 1.2150/60.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details. ECB Vice President de Guindos n Elderson will speak at 07:30GMT and 09:00GMT respectively.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
