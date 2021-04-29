Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2137.. Euro pares intra-day gain in Asia on profit-taking after an initial break of Wed's post-FOMC high at 1.2134 to a fresh 8-week peak of 1.2149.

As yesterday's break of Monday's 1.2116 high (now sup) signals recent up move has once again resumed, gain to 1.2170/80 can't be ruled out later today, however, near term loss of upward momentum should cap the price at 1.2200, and risk has increased for a much-needed minor correction to occur.

Bids are noted at 1.2120/10 with some stops below 1.2100 while offers are tipped at 1.2150/60.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details. ECB Vice President de Guindos n Elderson will speak at 07:30GMT and 09:00GMT respectively.