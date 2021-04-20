Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 20 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2043.. Yesterday's initial fall from 1.1982 (New Zealand) n then a brief break of Friday's 1.1951 low to 1.1943 in Asia proved to be a red herring to euro bears (ourselves included) as the single currency quickly pared intra-day losses n then caught a large bid in early European trading, rallying to a 6-week peak of 1.2048 before pullback back to 1.2016 in New York morning on profit-taking.
Intra-day bounce to 1.2047 in Asia suggests recent up move from March's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 would head to 1.2080/90, however, loss of near term upward momentum is expected to cap price below March's high at 1.2112 n risk has increased for a strong retracement of said upmove to take place later this week.
Bids are noted at 1.2035/25 with stops below 1.2015 while offers are tipped at 1.2045/55 with some stops touted above there.
On the data front, the only eco. data is Germany's PPI. ECB Board member de Cos will deliver an opening speech on Banking Supervision at 12:50GMT.
