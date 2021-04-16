Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 16 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1958. Euro remains on the back foot in Asian trading after yesterday's resumption of recent upmove to a 5-week peak of 1.1993 in European morning, however, subsequent upbeat US retail sales briefly knocked price to 1.1957 in New York and intra-day break of said New York low to 1.1953 suggests temp. top is made.

As long as 1.1948/52 sup holds, one more rise to 1.2010/15 can't be ruled out before decline due to loss of upward momentum.

For now, bids are noted at 1.1955/50 with stops tourted below 1.1945 n more below 1.1925.

On the upside, offers are tipped at 1.1980/90 with stops above 1.2000.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details).

There is a Eurogroup meeting later today and Euro FinMins will meet at 13:00GMT, so keep an eye out on comments by officials as ECB President Lagarde and ECB member Panetta will participate in the Eurogroup meeting while ECB Vice President de Guindos will participate in the Euro FinMin meeting.