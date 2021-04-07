Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 07 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1868... Although euro swung broadly sideways initially yesterday after retreat from Asian 1.1821 high to 1.1796 in Europe, price extended recent erratic rise on renewed usd's weakness and hit a near 2-week high of 1.1877 in New York before easing.
Despite euro's resumption of decline from January's 2-1/2 year peak at 1.2349 to a 4-1/2 month trough of 1.1705 last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 1.1877 yesterday suggests temporary low is made and stronger retracement to 1.1925/30 would be seen after consolidation, however, overbought condition should cap price below 1.1947 today, yield retreat. Bids are noted at 1.1855-50 with stops below 1.1820-15 while offers are tipped at 1.1895/00 with more above and stops above 1.1940/50.
Today is PMI day, street forecasts for Markit services PMI for France, Germany and EU are in-line with previous readings of 47.8, 50.8, and 48.8 respectively. If we see a reading above 50.0 mark, there could be another round of buying in euro.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.