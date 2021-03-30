Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1770.. Euro remains on the back foot in subdued Asian trading after Monday's marginal weakness below last Thursday's 1.1762 low to a fresh 4-month bottom of 1.1761 in New York morning.

The lack of a short covering rebound signals the path of least resistance is to the downside n market sentiment remains bearish for resumption of recent downtrend in European session, so trading from the short side is the way to go but downside may be ltd today due to loss of downward momentum.

Offers are tipped at 1.1780/90 with stop reported above 1.1805 while bids (profit taking) are touted at 1.1760/50 with some stops touted below there.

We have data dump from the euro area countries, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details. pay attention to EU eco. sentiment, consumer confidence as well as business climate for March at 09:00GMT as euro will come under renewed bashing if actual readings are weaker than forecast. Also we have some ECB officials scheduled to speak later today.