Update Time: 30 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1770.. Euro remains on the back foot in subdued Asian trading after Monday's marginal weakness below last Thursday's 1.1762 low to a fresh 4-month bottom of 1.1761 in New York morning.
The lack of a short covering rebound signals the path of least resistance is to the downside n market sentiment remains bearish for resumption of recent downtrend in European session, so trading from the short side is the way to go but downside may be ltd today due to loss of downward momentum.
Offers are tipped at 1.1780/90 with stop reported above 1.1805 while bids (profit taking) are touted at 1.1760/50 with some stops touted below there.
We have data dump from the euro area countries, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details. pay attention to EU eco. sentiment, consumer confidence as well as business climate for March at 09:00GMT as euro will come under renewed bashing if actual readings are weaker than forecast. Also we have some ECB officials scheduled to speak later today.
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.1750 amid rising yields
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1750 amid surging US Treasury yields. Rising inflation expectations and vaccine progress boost US rates, underpinning the dollar. Growing coronavirus concerns keep the euro pressured. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.