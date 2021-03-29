Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 29 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1790.. Although euro moves broadly sideways in relatively subdued Asian trading, as early rebound fm last Thursday's 4-month bottom at 1.1762 to 1.1804 (NY) on Fri suggests recent downtrend has made a temp. low, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 1.1815/25 later today b4 prospect of retreat.
Therefore, intra-day traders can buy euro on dips for a corrective rise to said upside target but res at 1.1850 should hold from here. Order board is pretty thin on Mon with some bids at 1.1780/70 with stop reported below 1.1760 while offers are tipped at 1.1800/10 with stops abv there.
Europe had moved their clocks faster by one hour to summer time on Sun. No eco. data is due out fm the euro area countries. We have ECB board member de Cos schedule to speak at a business forum at 08:30GMT.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).