Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1790.. Although euro moves broadly sideways in relatively subdued Asian trading, as early rebound fm last Thursday's 4-month bottom at 1.1762 to 1.1804 (NY) on Fri suggests recent downtrend has made a temp. low, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 1.1815/25 later today b4 prospect of retreat.

Therefore, intra-day traders can buy euro on dips for a corrective rise to said upside target but res at 1.1850 should hold from here. Order board is pretty thin on Mon with some bids at 1.1780/70 with stop reported below 1.1760 while offers are tipped at 1.1800/10 with stops abv there.

Europe had moved their clocks faster by one hour to summer time on Sun. No eco. data is due out fm the euro area countries. We have ECB board member de Cos schedule to speak at a business forum at 08:30GMT.