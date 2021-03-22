Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 22 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1887.. The single currency remains on the back foot in volatile trading on Monday despite staging a recovery from Friday's 1.1874 low to 1.1912 in New York session Friday. Price fell in thin New Zealand morning due to broad-based usd's strength on the back of a plunging Turkish lira vs usd n briefly weakened to 1.1873 before recovering to 1.1892 at Asian open on lack of follow-through selling.

Although intra-day recovery would bring range trading until European open, as last week's fall from 1.1988 (Thursday) to 1.1873 today suggests correction from March's 3-month bottom at 1.1836 has ended earlier at 1.1990, bearishness remains for re-test of said temporary low this week.

Order board is pretty thin with some offers tipped at 1.1995/05 with some stops above 1.1920 and some bids are touted at 1.1875/70 with stops below 1.1865.

The only data due out today is euro zone's current account, the German Bundesbank will publish its month report during European morning. We have a number of ECB board members scheduled to speak later today (please refer to our EI section for details).