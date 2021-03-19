Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
Update Time: 19 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1908.. Although trading the single currency proved to be tricky yesterday as intra-day choppy swings initially ended with price rising to 1.1988 at European open, giving traders bullish expectation of a break of last week's 1.1990 high (Thursday) to 1.2030/35, the continued rally in US yields took the wind out of euro's sails and knocked the pair steadily lower to 1.1907 in New York afternoon.
Intra-day brief break of 1.1907 on renewed usd's broad-based strength suggests downside bias remains for re-test of this week's low at 1.1883 (Tuesday) where a break there would encourage for further weakness towards March's 3-month bottom at 1.1836 next week.
Offers are tipped at 1.1930/40 with stops above 1.1955 while some bids are noted at 1.1890-80 with stops below there.
Economic calendar in the euro area is pretty thin with Germany's PPI being the only data due out. We also have ECB Board member Panetta speaking about payment at 10:45GMT.
