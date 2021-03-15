Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
Update Time: 15 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1959. Euro maintains a firm undertone in relatively quiet Asian morning following a volatile session on Friday. Despite intra-day fall from 1.1988 (Asia) to 1.1911 in Europe on rally in U.S. yields, renewed usd's selling as gain in U.S. stocks boosted risk appetite and price later climbed back to 1.1961 near New York close.
Range trading is expected to continue with mild upside bias n break of last week's high at 1.1990 (Thursday) needed to extend further gain to 1.2030/35.
Order board is pretty thin on Monday with bids noted at 1.1940-30 and more below with stops below 1.1910 while some offer are tipped at 1.1980/90 with stops touted above 1.2000.
No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries. There is a Euro group meeting later today where ECB President Lagarde n ECB board member Panetta will participate in the meeting. Euro zone finance ministers are scheduled to meet at 14:00GMT . So keep an eye out for comments from ECB officials.
