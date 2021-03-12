Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 12 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1982.. As mentioned in Thursday's update, the post-ECB presser by ECB President Lagarde (her predecessor too) always promises 'volatility' and euro did not disappoint to those looking for wild swings (question is whether one can profit from them or not !).
Despite euro climbed steadily at Asian open Thursday from 1.1917 to 1.1968 in Europe and then a brief jump to 1.1973 at New York open, price retreated to 1.1929 during Lagarde's presser on profit taking but only to rally to session highs of 1.1990 as gain in US stocks boosted risk sentiment and led to broad-based usd's bashing. Yesterday's resumption of upmove from Tuesday's 3-month trough at 1.1836 suggests price may head to 1.2030/40 but reckon 1.2030/40 would cap upside.
Bids are noted at 1.1960/50 with stop below 1.1915 and offers are tipped at 1.1990/00 with stops above there.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. ECB board member af Jochnick will speak at a financial forum at 13:00GMT.
