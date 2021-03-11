Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 11 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1925.. Trading the single currency proved to be tricky in volatile Wednesday's session. Although price fell from 1.1903 (AUS) to 1.1869 ahead of European open, renewed buying lifted the pair n price ratcheted higher to 1.1924 in New York morning on renewed usd's weakness on soft U.S. inflation data, the pair fell briefly to 1.1887 on profit taking before climbing to session highs of 1.1929 near New York close on falling US yields led by rise in the Dow to record highs.
Although euro's erratic rise from Tue's fresh 3-month bottom at 1.1836 suggests recent decline has made a temp. low and marginal gain towards 1.1953 ahead of ECB's rate announcement can't be ruled out, reckon upside would be capped well below 1.1992 (February low, now res) and yield decline (dovish comments by ECB's Lagarde perhaps).
Bids are noted at 1.1900/1.1890 with stops below 1.1880 and more below 1.1860 while offers are tipped at 1.1940/50 with stops above there.
No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries so traders are keeping their powder relatively dry until ECB's monetary policy announcement at 12:45GMT n then post-ECB presser by ECB's Largarde whick always promises to cause volatility in the euro.
