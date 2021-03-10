Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 10 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1886.. Euro's swings sideways but a with soft undertone in Asia after staging an impressive rally from Tue's 3-month trough at 1.1836 at Asian open to as high as 1.1915 in Europe as intra-day falling US yields triggered broad-based short covering in the euro, however, lack of follow-through buying later pushed price back down to 1.1883 in New York morning.

As yesterday's bounce from 1.1836 signals recent downtrend has made a temp. low, 1-2 days of cosolidation is envisaged and as long as 1.1866 (Tuesday's Asian high, now sup) holds, stronger retracement to 1.1935/40 may be seen but reckon 1.1953 (February low, now res) should cap upside and yield another fall (dovish comments by ECB's Lagarde at Thursday's post-ECB meeting perhaps).

Offers are tipped at 1.1905/15 with stops above there while bids are noted at 1.1885/80 with stops below there.

Economic data in the euro area countries are a little light today (please refer to our EI page for details), we have ECB board member Fernandez-Bollo speaking at 13:00GMT.