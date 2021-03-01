Intra-day market moving news and view

Update Time: 01 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2084.. Euro gains respite in choppy Asian trading after Friday's selloff from 1.2184 (AUS) to as low as 1.2064 in late New York session due to active safe-haven usd's buying on the back of global stock n bond market weakness.

As the decline from Thursday's 6-week high at 1.2242 signals correction from February's 2-month bottom has possibly ended, downside bias remains for weakness towards daily pivotal sup at 1.2024 after consolidation. As 1.2101 in Asia has capped recovery, trading euro from short side is favoured.

Order board is pretty thin on Monday, offers are tipped at 1.2100/05 with stop above 1.2110 while bids are noted at 1.2070/60 with stops below there.

Today is PMI day in the euro area countries n we have ECB President Lagarde n other ECB officials scheduled to speak, pls refer to our EI page for details.