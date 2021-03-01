Intra-day market moving news and view
Update Time: 01 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2084.. Euro gains respite in choppy Asian trading after Friday's selloff from 1.2184 (AUS) to as low as 1.2064 in late New York session due to active safe-haven usd's buying on the back of global stock n bond market weakness.
As the decline from Thursday's 6-week high at 1.2242 signals correction from February's 2-month bottom has possibly ended, downside bias remains for weakness towards daily pivotal sup at 1.2024 after consolidation. As 1.2101 in Asia has capped recovery, trading euro from short side is favoured.
Order board is pretty thin on Monday, offers are tipped at 1.2100/05 with stop above 1.2110 while bids are noted at 1.2070/60 with stops below there.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries n we have ECB President Lagarde n other ECB officials scheduled to speak, pls refer to our EI page for details.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, UK/US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims gains below 1.2100 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.