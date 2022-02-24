Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 24 Feb2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9186

Despite dlr's early brief buy strong rebound from Monday's near 4-week trough of 0.9151 to 0.9228 (Tuesday), yesterday's fall from 0.9219 (Europe) to 0.9169 in New York due to safe-haven CHF buying on renewed Ukraine tension (see our MMN) would re-test 0.9151, below, 0.9132/37.

Remain as cautious seller for 0.9140 after consolidation and only abover 0.9200/05 may risk 0.9219.