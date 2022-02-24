Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Feb2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9186
Despite dlr's early brief buy strong rebound from Monday's near 4-week trough of 0.9151 to 0.9228 (Tuesday), yesterday's fall from 0.9219 (Europe) to 0.9169 in New York due to safe-haven CHF buying on renewed Ukraine tension (see our MMN) would re-test 0.9151, below, 0.9132/37.
Remain as cautious seller for 0.9140 after consolidation and only abover 0.9200/05 may risk 0.9219.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.