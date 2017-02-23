Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views -USD/JPY

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

24 Feb 2017 02:08GMT



USD/JPY - Dlr pares some of yesterday's loss and rebounded to 112.96 in Tokyo morning on bargain buying by Japanese names (importers) after hitting a near 2-week trough of 112.55 in New York Thursday.



Looks like range trading above 112.55 would continue in Asia with mild upside bias, however, market may well take another poke at 112.55 later in the day.

Offers are tipped at 113.00/10 with stops above 113.30, more stops are reported above 113.80.

Bids are noted at 112.60-55 with stops below 112.50, however, there is market chatter of fairly good buying above 112.00.



Later in the day, U.S. will release consumer confidence n new home sales at 15:00GMT.

No Fed official is scheduled to speak today, so we may have a quiet session in New York today and T.G.I.F.



