Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views USD/JPY

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views 21 Feb 2017 03:00GMT USD/JPY - Despite moving narrowly in holiday-thinned N. American session, the pair climbed ahead of Tokyo open, intra-day gain accelerated due to broad-based USD strength, price rallied to 113.57 after tripping stops above 113.25, then 113.50, suggesting upside bias remains for further headway to 114.00/05, so buying dlr on dips is the way to go. Bids are noted above 113.40-30 and more below, offers are tipped at 113.80/90 with stops above 114.00. U.S. will release a slew of eco. data starting with Redbook retail sales, Markit mfg n services PMIs. A number of Fed officials will be speaking with Minneappolis Fed's Kashkari at 13:50GMT, Philly Fed's Harker at 17:00GMT n then San Francisco Fed's Williams at 20:30GMT.

