Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views USD/JPY

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views 20 Feb 2017 02:02GMT USD/JPY - The pair traded broadly sideways in Asia after Friday's cross-inspired decline to a 1-week low of 112.62 shortly after New York open, however, broad-based USD rebound lifted price to 112.97. Dlr briefly climbed to 113.00 ahead of Tokyo open on bargain hunting by Japanese names, however, as yen remains bid vs eur, gbp and aud in Asia due partly to falling U.S. Treasury yields (benchmark 10-year dropped from 2.5238% last Wednesday to 2.4004% on Friday), suggesting choppy trading with downside bias remains. Offers are tipped at 113.00/10 with stops above there, more selling interest is reported at 113.40/50. Initial bids are noted at 112.80-70 with stops below 112.60. No U.S. data is due out as U.S. markets are closed for Presidents' Day holiday.

