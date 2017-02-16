Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views USD/JPY

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

17 Feb 2017 02:00GMT



USD/JPY - Dlr remained on the back foot in hectic trading on Thursday and tumbled from 114.31 (Aust.) to as low as 113.09 in New York afternoon due to broad-based USD weakness as well as active yen buying before staging a minor short covering rebound near New York close.



The greenback pared yesterday's losses at Tokyo open on buying by Japanese importers, suggesting 113.09 low print will remain during Asian session.

However, as USD has fallen broadly since Wed despite upbeat U.S. data and with U.S. Treasury yields falling in last 2 days (benchmark U.S. 10-year yield dropped from 2.524% on Wednesday to 2.438% yesterday), price is expected to meet renewed selling in European session.



Offers are tipped at 113.50/60 and more above with stops reported above 114.00.

Initial bids are noted at 113.30-20 with stops below 113.00. No U.S. data is due out today after pretty heavy eco. calendar in last few days suggest funds flow and technical trading will have a great influence on intra-day price swings, so be nimble and be quick and T.G.I.F. (note U.S. markets are closed for President's Day holiday, so beware of pre-long w/end position unwinding in New York session later in the day).

