Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views USD/JPY

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

14 Feb 2017 02:12GMT



USD/JPY - Dlr edges higher in Tokyo morning after y'esteray's intra-day wild swings following intra-day retreat from 114.17 (Asia) to 113.45. Despite U.S. stocks climbing to record highs n continued rise U.S. Treasury yields, the pair was kept range bound in directionless New York session.



Having said that, as renewed buying interest above 113.45 emerged in Asia has lifted price, suggesting consolidation with upside bias is in store.

Bids are noted at 113.55-45 with stops below there, more buying interest is reported at 113.05/00.

Offers are tipped at 113.80/90 n more above with stops above 114.20.



Pay attention release of key U.S. eco. data starting with PPI n then Redbook retail sales. Several Fed officials will be speaking later in the day but market is paying close attention to Fed Yellen's semi-annual testimony b4 the Congress at 15:00GMT. Traders will listen to her (Fed) outlook on the central banks' monetary policy n the economy. So if her outlook is mildly hawkish, the USD will rally.



