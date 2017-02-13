Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views USD/JPY
13 Feb 2017 02:17GMT
USD/JPY - The pair rallied shortly after Mon open in New Zealand as Sunday's missile test by N.Korea stirred up another geo-political unrest on the Korean peninsular (see Sunday's updates).
However, the Nikkie is largely unaffected by this and is currently up buy 0.5% at 19479.
Traders quickly sold the yen broadly and sent price higher above Friday's 113.86 ahead of Tokyo open, dlr climbed to 114.17 after tripping stops above 114.00 before easing.
Intra-day pullback from 114.17 suggests consolidation is in store and dlr is likely to in demand on dips as market awaits more reaction when European traders step in, so trading the pair from long side is favoured.
Bids are noted at 113.85-75 and more above with stops below 113.20.
Some offers are tipped at 114.20/30 with stops above 114.30/40.
As no U.S. data is due out today, order flows will have great influence on intra-day price swings.
