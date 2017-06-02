Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views USD/JPY

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

07 Feb 2017 02:22GMT



USD/JPY - 111.79.. The greenback languishes near Asian 9-week low at 111.61 in relatively subdued Tokyo trading on Tuesday.

Despite staging an intra-day bounce from 111.99 to 112.58 on short covering in New York morning, the pair fell in New York afternoon on broad-based yen buying partly on risk aversion as well as further drop in U.S. treasury yields, yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. note fell from 2.47% to 2.406% n fell further to 2.384% today.



The lack of a rebound in Asia despite early hawkish comments by Philly Fed President Harker (see 22:37GMT update) suggests as long as previous 122.06 low (now res) holds, downside bias remains for further weakness.

Offers are tipped at 111.85/95 and more above with stops above 122.30.

Initial bids are noted at 111.60-50 with stops below there, however, some buying interest is touted at 111.40-30.



