Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views USD/JPY
Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
07 Feb 2017 02:22GMT
USD/JPY - 111.79.. The greenback languishes near Asian 9-week low at 111.61 in relatively subdued Tokyo trading on Tuesday.
Despite staging an intra-day bounce from 111.99 to 112.58 on short covering in New York morning, the pair fell in New York afternoon on broad-based yen buying partly on risk aversion as well as further drop in U.S. treasury yields, yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. note fell from 2.47% to 2.406% n fell further to 2.384% today.
The lack of a rebound in Asia despite early hawkish comments by Philly Fed President Harker (see 22:37GMT update) suggests as long as previous 122.06 low (now res) holds, downside bias remains for further weakness.
Offers are tipped at 111.85/95 and more above with stops above 122.30.
Initial bids are noted at 111.60-50 with stops below there, however, some buying interest is touted at 111.40-30.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.