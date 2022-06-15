Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.2020

Although cable has staged a strong rebound due to broad-based short covering in sterling after Tuesday's sharp selloff from 1.2210 (Europe) to a fresh 2-year trough of 1.1934 in New York suggests temp. low is made and 'choppy' swings would continue in Europe before retreat.

As 1.2041 has capped recovery, hold short for 1.1980 and only above 1.2063/65 may risk 1.2070/80.

