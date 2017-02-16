Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views GBP/USD
Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
16 Feb 2017 09:10GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2489.. Despite yesterday's selloff after being hit by a double whammy of slow UK's wage growth in European morning and then upbeat U.S. data, cable rallied from a 1-week low of 1.2383 in New York morning to 1.2481 and later traded sideways which continued in Asian session today.
Price rose to 1.2498 in European morning due partly to renewed USD weakness as well as cross-buying in sterling, suggesting near term upside bias remains.
Having said that, don't get overly bullish on cable as price continues to 'gyrate' inside recent broad range of 1.2347-1.2582 and position takers are probably on the sideline ahead of Friday's release of UK retail sales, so range trading should continue today.
Bids are noted at 1.2460-50 with stops below 1.2430.
Offers are tipped at 1.2495/00 with some stops above there, however, more selling interest is touted at 1.2540/50.
