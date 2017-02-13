Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views GBP/USD

GBP/USD - ...... Despite opening marginally lower in New Zealand, the British pound found renewed buying at 1.2479 and gained to 1.2495 at Asian open on cross-buying of sterling vs euro. Cable continued to ratchet higher in Asia and briefly spiked up to session high at 1.2540 in early European morning. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 1.2506. Since there is no major eco. data left to be released today, order book is likely to remain light ahead of Tuesday's key UK inflation data. Some bids are now lowered to 1.2470/80 and more below at 1.2450/60 with stops building up below there whilst initial offers are noted at 1.2560/70.

