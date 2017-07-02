Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views GBP/USD

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

08 Feb 2017 01:13GMT



GBP/USD - ...... Sterling swung the most vs its peer currencies in Tuesday's hectic trading.

Reuters reported earlier Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.



Dealers said the pound's gains back to 1.2547 from an earlier low of $1.2347 were driven chiefly by junior Brexit minister David Jones' statement that parliament would be given a "meaningful" vote on the deal.



Jones later reiterated the harder line that there would be no renegotiation of the terms the government brings back to parliament. But the mixed messages were read as more evidence of pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to soften a stance that prioritises control of immigration over membership of the bloc's lucrative single market.

The gains came after a rough few days for sterling, due largely to a run of surveys suggesting that the economy and consumer demand is finally softening in the face of Brexit-related risks.

Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes added to support for the pound by saying the bank should raise interest rates soon if growth remains solid and inflation continues to accelerate.



Further batches of downbeat data - this time from the BRC measure of retail sales and the first fall in UK house prices since the vote to leave the European Union last June - may add to jitters in the days ahead.

While Forbes was read as sounding a harder line on rates than the BoE last week, the data has highlighted concerns over how consumers will bear up in the face of price rises caused by an almost 20 percent fall in sterling.



Another piece of o/n news worth noting which will affect the pound. Reuters reported earlier Britain will not seek further talks with the European Union if parliament rejects the exit deal it reaches, the government said on Tuesday, as ministers defeated attempts to give lawmakers more say on the terms of the final agreement.



The statement, which echoes Prime Minister Theresa May's stance that "no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain" came as parliament debated a law that would give her the power to begin exit negotiations with the EU.

