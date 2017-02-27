Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views -EUR/USD

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views 28 Feb 2017 03:13GMT EUR/USD - Despite extending recent upmove to 1.0630 near New York midday, the single currency pared intra-day gain due to usd's rebound, price slipped to 1.0581, then marginally lower to 1.0569 in Asia after hitting some stops below 1.0580. Looks like the correction from last Wednesday's 6-week low at 1.0494 may well have ended yesterday and consolidation with downside bias is seen as market is looking forward to Trump's 'Big' infrastructure (spending) speech which may speak another round Trump rally in the USD. Offers are tipped at 1.0590/00 and more with stops above 1.0630 whilst some bids are noted at 1.0560-50 with stops below there, suggesting selling euro on recovery is favoured. Euro area will release a slew of eco. data starting with Germany's retail sales, France's PPI, Italy's CPI n HICP during European morning.

