Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views EUR/USD

Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

23 Feb 2017 02:21GMT



EUR/USD - 1.0552.. Euro is currently trading almost exactly where its was 24 hours ago after Wednesday's 'roller-coaster' rise.

Although price met renewed broad-based bashing at 1.0557 in Asia and tumbled to a 6-week trough of 1.0494 after tripping stops below 1.0520 in hectic European trading.

Price later rallied to 1.0566 on short covering in New York morning, despite a brief retreat to 1.0531 after release of Fed minutes, euro later climbed to session highs of 1.0573 due to broad-based USD retreat.



Euro's rally from 1.0494 to as high as 1.0573 has finally cut recent losing streak and subsequent retreat suggests consolidation is in store until European open.

Expect euro demand on dips as market is obviously short, so buying on dips is favoured where bids are noted at 1.0530-20 and more below with stops below 1.0490.

On the upside, offers are tipped at 1.0570/80 with stops touted above 1.0600.



U.S. eco. calendar is pretty light today with weekly jobless claims and month home price being the only data due out in New York morning.

Outgoing Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart (retiring on Feb 28) will speak at 13:35GMT and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan (voter) will later speak at 18:00GMT.



